‘Rust’ to Resume Filming in Montana This Spring

The producers of “Rust” announced Wednesday that they will complete the film at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, with production set to begin this spring.

Alec Baldwin is still on board in the lead role, despite facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The filmmakers announced in October that they would finish the film, which has been on hold since Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021. The announcement was made as the production settled a civil suit with Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, who will become an executive producer.

They had previously said they would not return to New Mexico, but had not said where the production would resume. Production was about halfway completed when Hutchins was killed.

Like New Mexico, Montana offers a tax incentive for film production, which ranges from 20% to 35% of production costs. The hit TV show “Yellowstone” also films in Montana.

The Yellowstone Film Ranch opened in June 2020, with a set designed for filming Westerns. Other films shot there include “Murder at Yellowstone City” and “The Old Way,” starring Nicolas Cage.

The production released a statement from Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis, the founders of Yellowstone Film Ranch.

“The dedication and passion of the entire ‘Rust’ production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us,” they said. “We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

Joel Souza, the director who was wounded in the shooting, also issued a statement: “I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing ‘Rust’ and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

Baldwin and the “Rust” armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, are due to be arraigned on Friday in court in Santa Fe. They are expected to appear remotely. Gutierrez Reed is no longer involved in the production, as no working weapons are being used.

Baldwin is expected to appear in person for a preliminary hearing in Santa Fe. It appears that production will be completed before that hearing takes place.

The filmmakers previously announced that a documentary will be made about Hutchins’ life and the completion of the film.