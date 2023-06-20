Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Slamdance Create Summer Showcase in Los Angeles for Emerging Artists

AGBO, an entertainment company founded by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, is partnering with Slamdance to establish a showcase for aspiring filmmakers.

The summer showcase, held in downtown Los Angeles this August, will include programs dedicated to digital, interactive and gaming work, stand-up comedy, screenplay workshops and short films.

“Slamdance has been a wonderful partner and we are happy to be expanding our relationship to our Downtown LA campus. Our mission to offer our campus to help showcase emerging talent is a perfect opportunity,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Office at AGBO.

Taylor Miller, director of Slamdance, a non-profit that focuses on emerging talent. “In pursuit of showcasing talent we believe will go on to shape the film and media industry, we are stronger together with alumni Anthony and Joe Russo and the AGBO production company.”

See below for more about the five programs in the AGBO and Slamdance summer showcase:

SHORTWAVE (Aug. 9) A shorts film program that pushes visual storytelling to the edge with a focus on Los Angeles-based filmmakers. The program includes AGBO’s 2023 Fellowship award winning film “Lollygag” by Tij D’oyen.

DIG (Digital, Interactive and Gaming) (Aug. 11) DIG’s “Brave New Worlds” program recognizes creators using new and emerging mediums and future storytelling has no boundaries.

UNSTOPPABLE (Aug. 16) A curated program of short films by and for creators with visible and non-visible disabilities.

PUNCH UP (Aug. 18) A new stand-up comedy showcase celebrating seven diverse comedians selected by Slamdance’s Ambassador of Comedy Kristian Mercado including actor and Unstoppable co-founder Steve Way.

SLAM SCRIPT SHOP (Aug. 19) A day of screenplay workshops formed and led by Slamdance alumni dedicated to emerging screenwriters.