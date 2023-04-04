‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr to Face Off Against Hrithik Roshan in Spy Universe Film ‘War 2’

NTR Jr, star of Oscar- and Golden Globe-winner “RRR,” will feature alongside Hrithik Roshan in “War 2,” one of the future instalments in leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

“War 2” will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who previously helmed Disney’s Indian mythological superhero film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.”

NTR Jr is currently shooting his 30th film, known by the working title “NTR 30,” with Koratala Siva directing. The actor hails from the South India-based Telugu-language film industry, but the pan-India and international success of “RRR” has seen him transcend boundaries.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, grossing $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million.

The next film in the spy universe, “Tiger 3,” is due a release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline “Tiger vs Pathaan,” which is due to commence production in January 2024.

In the Tiger franchise, Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore, AKA Tiger, who belongs to Indian intelligence agency RAW and Kaif plays Zoya Humaini from Pakistan’s ISI. In “War,” Roshan is rogue RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Shroff his protégé Khalid Rahmani. In “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan plays exiled RAW agent Pathaan and Padukone ISI agent Rubina Mohsin.

A trade source told Variety: “NTR Jr is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2.’ It’s going to be epic. Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. This move by Aditya Chopra enables ‘War 2’ to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar.”

“NTR Jr is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means ‘War 2’ is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs NTR Jr. will be a fight to remember,” the source added. “Aditya Chopra had to take ‘War 2’ to a whole level in scale and NTR Jr’s inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences.”