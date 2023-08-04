Rose Byrne Channeled Her Inner Eric Bana for ‘Ninja Turtles’ Voice Role by Going ‘Fully Aussie’

Rose Byrne jumped at the chance to voice Leatherhead in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” when producer-star Seth Rogen asked her to join the film. “It was ridiculous,” the “Physical” actor tells me. “Seth was like, ‘I want you to do just fully Aussie — just go for it!’

“I was like, ‘I’m going to do my best Eric Bana.’ This is an homage to Eric,” Byrne continues. “It was a group recording, and I’d never done that before for a voice job. Seth was there, and he had such high energy from beginning to end. There’s ‘Mayhem’ in the title, and it was like mayhem. Not in a bad way. It was fun mayhem.”

Byrne joked that her many collaborations with Rogen, which include the 2014 comedy “Neighbors” and Apple TV+’s “Platonic,” don’t have her husband, Bobby Cannavale, worried. “He’s our biggest cheerleader,” she says. “He totally gets it. He’s like, ‘You’re so different and it just works.’ It’s really cute.”

Variety exclusively reported that Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are developing a sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” as well as a two-season series that will serve as a “bridge” between the films. The spinoff series, titled “Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” will be streamed on Paramount+.

The sequel will be produced by Point Grey Pictures and directed by Jeff Rowe, who is also the director and co-writer of “Mutant Mayhem.” Point Grey Pictures is also producing the Paramount+ series. Chris Yost (“Secret Headquarters,” “The Mandalorian,” “Thor: Ragnorok”) and Alan Wan (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” [2012 Series]) will be serving as executive producers and showrunners. Lukas Williams will be overseeing both the series and sequel for Point Grey.

This interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.