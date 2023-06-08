Rosario Dawson, Sam Adegoke Join Cast of Talia Lugacy’s ‘Dark Days & the Dawn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rosario Dawson and Sam Adegoke have joined the cast of “Dark Days & the Dawn,” the latest film from “This Is Not a War Story” director Talia Lugacy.

“Dark Days & the Dawn” unfolds over the course of one night and into daybreak, as Maria Del Sol (Dawson) and Samuel (Adegoke), a couple who have been together for four hundred and sixty years, hit their breaking point. Lugacy and Kamau Ware collaborated on the genre bending script for “Dark Days & the Dawn,” penning characters written specifically for Dawson and Adegoke to portray.

Lugacy produces under her Acoustic Pictures banner, alongside Noah Lang for Witchcraft Motion Picture Company, and Ware for Kamau Studios. Cassian Elwes and Tom Culliver executive produce for Elevated Films. The film will shoot in Savanah, Georgia later this year.

Dawson’s credits include “Death Proof,” “Top Five” and the upcoming Star Wars series, “Ahsoka,” for Disney+. Adegoke is best known for playing Jeff Colby in the reboot of “Dynasty” for the CW.

Lugacy, Dawson, Adegoke, and Lang reunite, having previously collaborated on “This Is Not a War Story,” which was acquired by HBO Max and nominated for the John Cassavetes Award at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards. Lugacy and Dawson also previously collaborated on “Descent,” which was a New York Times “Critic’s Pick” and premiered at the 2007 Tribeca Festival.

“Talia and I have been collaborators and friends for nearly two decades at this point. ‘Dark Days & the Dawn’ in many ways has been a long time coming,” Dawson said in a statement. “It’s a meditation on this fractured moment, that is anchored by performance and visual style. I can’t wait to get started.”

Adds Adegoke, “I count ‘This Is Not a War Story’ as one of the most impactful experiences of my life both as an actor and on a personal level. When Talia told me she wanted to work hand-in-hand developing this film together, I didn’t hesitate for even a second. Our mutual trust is unwavering and I believe this is just a second step in a long road of collaboration together.”

“I have to create from a personal place and make work with something to say and an urgent need to say it,” Lugacy said. “‘Dark Days & the Dawn’ is a fever dream of performance, visual language and hallucinatory atmosphere with a beating heart never more relevant than right now. Co-writing with Kamau has been among the most gratifying experiences of my life and knowing what we intend to accomplish by making this film fills me with determination and the best kind of impatience.”

The project was previously a recipient of a grant from WarnerMedia’s OneFifty, who partnered with the filmmakers on the distribution of “This Is Not a War Story.”

Dawson is represented by CAA and Untitled, Adegoke by A3 and Untitled, and Lugacy by Untitled.