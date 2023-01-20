Robert Pattinson Faced His Fear of Dancing on Camera, but It Couldn’t Prevent ‘One of the Biggest Panic Attacks of My Life’

Robert Pattinson faced one of his deepest fears by dancing on camera in a commercial for Dior’s Homme fragrance. But that couldn’t prevent “The Batman” star from suffering “one of the biggest panic attacks of my life” when he stepped onto the dance floor at a party a few weeks after he shot the ad.

“I thought I’d broken my curse when I did that scene,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a recent cover story. “But then I went to a party a few weeks later — thinking I’m like Billy Elliot — and as soon as I took one step on to the dance floor had one of the biggest panic attacks of my life.”

Pattinson continued, “You know when you think you’re that guy and then suddenly, you’re just brutally humbled. Yeah, it felt like my dad had just caught me joyriding a car. I went cold; I think I left the party after that.”

The Dior ad features Pattinson dancing erratically alone under a spotlight, separated from a large crowd dancing behind in the dark. A Dior fragrance ambassador, Pattinson has worked with the company for 10 years, describing his relationship with the brand as “one of the most enjoyable work, and personal, experiences that I’ve ever had in my life.”

Elsewhere in the ES story, Pattinson opened up about the “insidious” body standards men face, and the various diets he’s tried over the years, including keto and a potato cleanse.

“I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt,” he said. “Apparently it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight.”

Pattinson continued, “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

Pattinson’s next major movie, “Mickey 17,” is set for release in March 2024 and directed by “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.