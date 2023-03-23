Paramount to Remake Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo,’ Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Lead Role

If you’re going to remake a movie, why not remake one of the most acclaimed movies ever made?

Paramount Pictures has preemptively acquired a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic psychological thriller “Vertigo,” as a possible starring vehicle for Robert Downey Jr. The actor is producing the project with his wife Susan Downey through their Team Downey production company, along with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is set to write the script, hot on the heels of his commitment to write an untitled “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm, as Variety reported on Wednesday.

The original “Vertigo” starred James Stewart as John “Scottie” Ferguson, a San Francisco police detective who retires due to a paralyzing fear of heights brought on by a severe case of vertigo. After he’s hired to tail an acquaintance’s wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), Scottie becomes obsessed with her, but his fears renders him powerless to save her when she climbs the tower of a Spanish Mission and plunges to her death. And then things get truly strange.

