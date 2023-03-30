RLJE Films Buys Deep-Sea Thriller ‘The Dive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films has acquired the U.S.rights to “The Dive,” a thriller about a deep-sea diving trip that takes a catastrophic turn. The movie is co-written and directed by Max Erlenwein, who previously made “Stereo.” RLJE Films, which is a business unit of AMC Networks, made the deal with augenschein Film produktion and Protagonist Pictures. The company will release the film on August 25, 2023 in theaters and on demand.

Erlenwein co-wrote the screenplay with Joachim Hedén (“Breaking Surface”). The movie Louisa Krause (“Billions”) and Sophie Lowe (“Medieval”) as sisters Drew and May. After a massive landslide sends rocks tumbling into the sea, May is struck by a rock and now lies deep below the surface, trapped by debris and unable to move. That means Drew must put her own life in jeopardy to save her sister before time runs out.

“‘The Dive’ is a suspenseful and thrilling descent into the great unknown that we cannot wait to share with audiences this summer,” says RLJE Films Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “We’re excited to partner with Protagonist, augenschein and the outstanding film team on this deep-sea adventure turned living nightmare.”

RLJE previously released such notable genre fare as “Mandy,” a gonzo thriller with Nicolas Cage, and “Bone Tomahawk,” a blood-soaked Western with Kurt Russell.

“‘The Dive’ takes audiences on an immersive journey of survival where the human body and mind are pushed to the limit, filled with breathtaking action and from the perspective of two female leads with rich character arcs,” said Maximilian Leo at augenschein Film produktion.

“RLJE Films is the perfect home for the first film from our strategic partnership with our friends at Protagonist, which aims to launch original stories and voices into the global market,”Jonas Katzenstein at augenschein added.

The was produced by Leo and Katzenstein ; co-produced by Pierre Ellul and Anika Psaila Savona of Falkun Films; executive produced by Hedén, Julia Gebauer, Jonas Sörrensson, Philipp Stendebach, Jonathan Saubach, Doris Schrenner, Dave Bishop, George Hamilton, LuaneGauer, Janina Vilsmaier, Céline Dornier and Pascal Hostachy.