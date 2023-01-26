Rita Moreno, King Bach, Paul Scheer Among Ensemble Added to Netflix’s ‘Family Leave’ Starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms (EXCLUSIVE)

“Family Leave,” the upcoming Netflix movie starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, has rounded out its ensemble cast.

Joining the comedy film are Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, King Bach aka Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold and Vanessa Carrasco, with character details yet to come.

Based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy” by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal, “Family Leave” follows Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms), who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, the Walkers must unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout. Emma Myers (“Wednesday”) and Brady Noon (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”) were previously announced to be starring as CC and Wyatt, Jess and Bill’s children.

“Family Leave” is directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol aka McG and written by Victoria Strouse with current revisions by Chris Shafer and Paul Vicknair. Producers include Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions; Nicole King Solaka for Linden Entertainment; Jennifer Garner; and McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland. David Hyman and Jason Brian Rosenthal executive produce.

