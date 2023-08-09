Riley Keough Accidentally Shut Down Set by Eating Peanuts Before Kissing Andrew Garfield, Who Is Highly Allergic: ‘It Was Very Stressful’

Riley Keough revealed in a new Vanity Fairy video interview that she got the set of “Under the Silver Lake” temporarily shut down after she was discovered eating a granola bar with peanuts in it. Her co-star in the film, Andrew Garfield, is highly allergic to peanuts, which Keough was unaware of at the time. Had the granola bar not been flagged, it could’ve spelled disaster as Keough and Garfield were gearing up to shoot a kissing scene that day.

“It was actually very stressful,” Keough said. “I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?’ And I was like, ‘I think. I don’t know.’ She ran away and got a producer who was a friend of mine.”

“The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down,’” Keough continued. “It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh fuck, that’s crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea.”

Released by A24 in 2018, “Under the Silver Lake” is a neo-noir black comedy from “It Follows” director David Robert Mitchell. It follows an aimless young man (Garfield) in Los Angeles who stumbles upon various conspiracies while investigating the disappearance of his neighbor (Keough).

