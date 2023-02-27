Indie Film Company Launch Releasing Announces Distribution and Development Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Launch Releasing, the independent film distribution and production company, has announced its 2023 development slate following last year’s releases, Lionsgate’s “The Black String,” starring Frankie Muniz, and “The Translator,” which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Highlights include the action-comedy “Andy Somebody” and two sequels to the animated franchise “Riki Rhino,” which the company will executive produce.

“At Launch Releasing, our passion and mandate is really simple – we want to find movies that we love and share them with audiences. When we saw ‘Andy Somebody,’ we instantly fell in love with its underdog story and its quirky comedic characters and we’re looking forward to audiences joining us on this really fun ride,” stated Sheldon Brigman, the company’s CEO. “Whether it’s genre titles such as ‘Mr. Sleep’ or captivating human interest films such as ‘The Translator’ where complex characters make life and death decisions in war torn Syria, Launch Releasing is proud to have curated a diverse and distinct slate.”

“Andy Somebody,” which will be released via VOD on April 18, follows Andy Fielder (Jeremy M. Evans), a depressed Chicago accountant, who steals $3 million dollars from his boss (Jonathan Buckley), a corrupt plastic surgeon, and runs off to L.A. to start a new life. Andy quickly finds himself being hunted by his boss’s men and must find a way to outsmart his pursuers and keep himself and his best friend alive all while fulfilling a promise he made to his dying father.

Launch, in association with Beyond Casual Productions, recently wrapped production on the horror film “Mr. Sleep.” The film — in which a deranged killer takes retribution on a group of insomnia patients who he believes stole his memories — is directed by Rob Hollocks, from a script by Hollocks and Amy Rinehart Bailey. The project is produced by Brigman, Hollocks, Rinehart Bailey, Wilets and Terrence Williams.

The company is also in production on the upcoming thriller “Teacher’s Pet,” which begins shooting this summer. The film is written and directed by Noam Kroll and, according to its official description, “follows a deceptively innocent high school teacher who forms a toxic relationship with one of his female students, who must outwit his sociopathy in order to graduate high school alive.”

The company also has the western “Rift Canyon” in development. The film is directed by Drew Walkup, from a script by Paul Leo Dietz and produced by Walkup, Dietz and Brigman.

Launch Releasing will executive produce the two new “Riki Rhino” films, which are being packaged out of Berlinale by Jackrabbit Media, which is handling worldwide sales. Released in 2020, the animated movie focuses on a young Sumatran rhinoceros called Riki, who has his horn stolen by the horrible poacher Mr Jak. The film follows Riki and his friend Beni the duck as the venture through the rainforest to get his horn back, helping other animals in trouble along the way. Leading the voice cast for the new films are Kiff VandenHeuvel (“Young Rock,” “The Croods”) and Kevin Makely (“Overrun”).