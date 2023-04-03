Ridley Scott, Joaquin Phoenix Epic ‘Napoleon’ Gets Exclusive Theatrical Release Before Apple TV+ Debut

“Napoleon” will charge into movie theaters just in time for awards season.

The historical epic from Ridley Scott (no slouch when it comes to directing lavish looks at the past and explorations of the warrior way) will open in cinemas exclusively on Nov. 22 before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on an undetermined date. Sony Pictures will partner with Apple on the theatrical rollout. “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader.

Phoenix previously teamed with Scott on 2000’s mega-hit “Gladiator,” so there’s a track record there. But this film won’t be all Waterloo, all the time. In addition to epic battles, “Napoleon” will also look at the visionary commander’s volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine, who is played by Vanessa Kirby. Apple also released a first look image (above) from the film featuring Phoenix on horseback, saber unsheathed.

Apple has been moving more aggressively into the theatrical space as it looks to bolster its streaming service by raising the profile of its movies (a run at the multiplex helps with that). The company is reportedly interested in spending as much as $1 billion on movies that will debut in cinemas before landing on Apple TV+. It’s not clear how long “Napoleon” will show exclusively on the big screen. Apple will also debut “Killers of the Flower Moon,” its pricey historical epic, theatrically in October with help from Paramount Pictures. Apple produced “Napoleon” and will pay Sony a distribution fee.

“Napoleon” is an Apple Studios production that was made in conjunction with Scott Free Productions. Scott and Phoenix produced the movie alongside Kevin Walsh and Mark Huffam. Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott served as executive producers. David Scarpa wrote the screenplay.

In addition to “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, Apple is also backing the Henry Cavill spy thriller “Argylle,” as well as “Ghosted,” a romantic action adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.