Nicolas Cage’s ‘Renfield’ to World Premiere at Overlook Film Festival

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult’s vampire horror-comedy “Renfield” will get its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival on March 30.

Hoult (“The Menu,” “About a Boy”) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to Dracula, who is being played by Cage (“Face/Off,” “The Rock”). Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War,” “The Lego Movie”) directed the film, and Ryan Ridley (“Rick and Morty,” “The Wastelander”) penned it. Additional cast members include Awkwafina, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brandon Scott Jones and Ben Schwartz.

Lee Cronin’s “Evil Dead Rise” will close out the festival on April 2. Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland star in the film about estranged sisters reuniting, only to have flesh-possessing demons force them into a battle to survive. Rob Tapert, Sam Raimi and Bruce Campell produced the film.

Cage, McKay, John Goodman, Joe Dante, Jim Jarmusch and Logan Carter are among the in-person guests at Overlook.

Other films premiering at the festival include Philip Barantini’s “Accused,” Alexis Jacknow’s “Clock,” Nick Kozakis’ “Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism,” Ariel Vida’s “Trim Season” and Anthony Penta’s “We Kill for Love.” The fest will also show a 30th-anniversary screening of Dante’s “Manitee,” a 10th-anniversary celebration of Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive” and a presentation of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lodger,” accompanied by a live score.

Jarmusch and Carter’s band “Sqürl” will perform in a music sidebar at the Vampire Ball opening night, and through a partnership with Magic Castle, the festival will incorporate magic in its Overlook immersive game that will weave throughout the four days.

The Overlook Film Festival runs March 30 through April 2 in New Orleans, celebrating all things horror. Visit the fest’s website for more information.