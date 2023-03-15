Troy Kotsur to Receive Spotlight Award at ReelAbilities Film Festival

The ReelAbilities Film Festival returns for its 15th year, as the largest film festival in the U.S. dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation for the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people with disabilities.

The festival announced Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur as the 2023 Spotlight Award recipient, as well as listed the festival’s lineup, which includes 10 features and 24 shorts, from nine countries.

Features include “Unidentified Objects,” “Being Michelle,” “Jasmine Is a Star,” “No Ordinary Campaign,” “Pushing Boundaries,” “The Quiet Epidemic,” “Shadow,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “Upside Down” and “Okay! (The ASD Band Film).” The 24 shorts are divided into five categories: Out of the Box, Mental Health, Family Friendly, The Art of Living and With an Edge. The entire schedule can be found here.

The festival will be held from April 27 to May 3 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Opening Night tickets went on sale March 15, and festival tickets will go on sale March 30.

“ReelAbilities believes in highlighting impactful and creative storytelling as a powerful tool to engage and create change for both those who know nothing about the disability community and those who live it every day,” said founder Isaac Zablocki. “We are proud to feature authentic and first-person stories that bring these underserved images to the surface in the most responsible and engaging manner.”

The event is sponsored by Pfizer, the Loreen Arbus Foundation, F.Y.Eye, J.E.&Z.B. Butler Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Nielsen Foundation, Mayor’s Office for Media & Entertainment, Vimeo, Amazon, AMC Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery and many more.

In an effort to provide accessibility for all individuals, the festival has provided multiple accessibility accommodations, including open captions on all films, audio description through personal listening devices, live captioning (CART) for intro/Q+As/conversations, ASL interpretation intro/Q+As/conversations, hearing assist, braille materials, sensory-friendly environment, wheelchair-friendly environment and fully accessible facilities for people with mobility devices.