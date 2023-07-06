‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Trailer: Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Heat Up the Palace in Gay Royal Romance

The United States and Great Britain seem to be caught in a star-crossed love affair in the first official trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming political romance “Red, White & Royal Blue,” which is set to premiere on August 11.

The footage unveils a first look at Taylor Zakhar Perez’s portrayal of the U.S.’s First Son, Alex Claremont-Diaz, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry of Britain set to Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want.”

As the dashing son of the President of the U.S. (played by Uma Thurman with a thick southern accent), Alex knows he has an image to live up to. Thurman gives her son one instruction before he attends a royal wedding — “Don’t cause an international incident.” But conflict arises when Alex and his longtime nemesis, Prince Henry, get in a fight that causes the wedding cake to fall onto them, a feud the tabloids coin “The Buttercream Summit.”

In order to re-strengthen U.S. and British relations, Alex and Henry are tasked with becoming fake friends. As Sarah Shahi’s character puts it to Alex, “You better act like the sun shines out of his ass and you have a vitamin D deficiency.”

While the pair starts out as enemies, the trailer reveals that these political royals are fated to grow much closer with each other. After being forced to do interviews and attend parties together, Alex and Henry swiftly develop feelings for each other — putting the fate of Alex’s mother’s re-election campaign on the line.

Perez previously played Marco in Netflix’s romantic comedy film series “The Kissing Booth.” He was also recently featured in Max’s “Minx” series. Galitzine steps into “Red, White & Royal” having starred as Prince Robert in Prime Video’s “Cinderella” and Luke in Netflix’s “Purple Hearts.”

Alongside Perez and Galitzine, “Red, White & Royal Blue” stars Thurman, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson and Thomas Flynn. The film is an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

Matthew López directed the film, which he co-write with Ted Malawer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Michael McGrath serve as producers alongside López and McQuiston as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer below.