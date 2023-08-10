‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: How to Watch the Queer Rom-Com Everyone’s Talking About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Red, White and Royal Blue,” the hotly anticipated queer rom-com based off Casey McQuiston’s best-selling romance novel, is finally here. The film arrives on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11.

Like the book off which it’s based, the film centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the Mexican American son of the U.S. president and his royal counterpart Prince Henry. The plot kicks off when the two feuding political progeny, and longtime rivals, get into an altercation, and the tabloids get hold of a photo of the incident, prompting their handlers to “devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce.” Their fake friendship soon evolves, and then hurtles, into a secret romance that threatens to complicate Alex’s mother’s re-election campaign.

The film’s trailer, which dropped in July, unveiled a first look at Taylor Zakhar Perez’s portrayal of Alex, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry of Britain and Uma Thurman as the U.S president (with a thick southern accent). The adaptation also stars Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson and Thomas Flynn.

In his review of the film, Variety film critic Peter DeBruge calls it “an effervescent gay rom-com that might be easily dismissed as a mere trifle, were it not for the still-historic novelty of its existence.”

In order to stream “Red, White & Royal Blue,” you’ll have to sign up for Prime Video for $8.99/month, or sign up for Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month.

