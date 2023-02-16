Rebel Wilson Says ‘Pitch Perfect’ Contract Restricted Her From Losing Weight: ‘You Can’t Lose’ or ‘Gain More Than 10 Pounds’

Rebel Wilson revealed on a new episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that her “Pitch Perfect” film contracts prevented her from losing weight. Wilson starred as the confident and bawdy Patricia “Fat Amy” Hobart in the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy, which ran from 2012 to 2017. It was Wilson’s back-to-back roles in “Bridesmaids” and the original “Pitch Perfect” that made her a breakthrough comedian in Hollywood.

“I did wait until ‘Pitch Perfect’ seemed like it was over,” Wilson said about making the decision to lose weight. “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose — I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

“I was thinking for awhile that I’d like get healthier,” Wilson added. “I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles, I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Variety has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment.

The first “Pitch Perfect” was a sleeper hit at the box office with $115 million worldwide. Anna Kendrick stars as an introverted college freshman who reluctantly joins her university’s all-female a cappella group. The cast included Kendrick and Wilson opposite Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Elizabeth Banks. The latter stepped into the director’s chair for “Pitch Perfect 2,” which was a comedy blockbuster with $287 million worldwide and still ranks as the highest-grossing music comedy of all time. “Pitch Perfect 3” grossed $185 million.

The “Pitch Perfect” franchise recently continued on Peacock with the Adam Devine-starring spinoff “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” The show has already been renewed for a second season.