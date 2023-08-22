‘Rebel Moon’ Trailer: Zack Snyder’s Sci-Fi Epic Wages Massive War in Space, Sequel Gets Release Date

Netflix has released the official trailer for Part 1 of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon,” titled “A Child of Fire,” coming to the streamer on Dec. 22, 2023. Part 2, titled “The Scargiver,” will arrive on April 19, 2024.

The film follows an enigmatic young woman (played by Sofia Boutella) who must search for fighters who can fight off an impending invasion by the despotic ruler Regent Balisarius (Fra Free).

Here’s the official logline: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

The trailer has just about every piece of sci-fi and fantasy imagery you can imagine: a princess prophesied to end a war, spaceships raining lasers down on a hapless village, talking robots, a spider creature, a badass wielding glowing red laser swords, a flying pegasus-like animal and lots of slow-mo.

The cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang and more.

Snyder first developed the project as a pitch for a story in the “Star Wars” universe that pre-dated Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm. He began refashioning the sci-fi film into an original property while working on his 2021 Netflix film “Army of the Dead” and plans to turn “Rebel Moon” into a franchise for the streamer. According to Snyder, the project is inspired by his love for “Star Wars” and Akira Kurosawa movies.

“Rebel Moon” is directed by Snyder, from a script he co-wrote with Shay Hatten (“Army of the Dead,” “John Wick 3”) and Kurt Johnstad (“300,” “Atomic Blonde”). Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller produce through their company The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman through his Grand Electric banner. Sarah Bowen, also with Grand Electric, serves as an executive producer on the film.

“Rebel Moon” marks the latest collaboration between Snyder and Netflix following his “Army of the Dead” film, which was viewed by 72 million households in its first four weeks, according to the streamer. He also released a spinoff, titled “Army of Thieves,” and is working on a sequel and anime spinoff series.

Watch the trailer below.