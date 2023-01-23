Razzie Awards 2023: Jared Leto, Tom Hanks Up for Worst Performances

Awards season is upon us, and while Hollywood is honoring 2022’s best films and performances, the Razzie Awards shine a light on the “worst” movies and actors of the year.

Leading the field is Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” with eight nominations. While Ana de Armas is not up for worst actress, the film is nominated for worst picture and Dominik for worst director and screenplay. Evan Williams and Xavier Samuel are also both competing for worst supporting actor alongside Mod Sun and Pete Davidson for “Good Mourning” and Oscar winner Tom Hanks for “Elvis.”

Hanks is also in the worst actor race for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio.” Filling out the worst actor race are Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, whose stoner comedy “Good Mourning” picked up seven noms in total), Davidson (for a voice role in “Marmaduke”), Sylvester Stallone (“Samaritan”) and Jared Leto (“Morbius.”)

The Sony Pictures vampire movie based on the Marvel villain flopped at the box office with $39 million in its opening weekend in April. The Leto-fronted movie was panned by critics and became an instant internet meme, earning a re-release in June that yielded just over $300,000.

Disney’s “Pinocchio” is up for six awards, “Morbius” received five nominations and “The King’s Daughter” got three.

Absent from this year’s slate of nominations is the special award given to Bruce Willis, who appeared in 11 movies in 2022. Last year, the Razzies created a category called “worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie,” but the satirical awards organization rescinded the award last March after Willis’ family revealed that the “Die Hard” actor was struggling with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

But if you thought the Razzies would decide to be less mean-spirited this time around, think again, as this year’s nominees for worst actress include “Firestarter” star Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who is 12 years old.

See the full list of nominations below.

Worst Picture

“Blonde”

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Jared Leto, “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

“Blonde”

BOTH “365 Days” Sequels – “365 Days: This Day” & “The Next 365 Days” [a Razzie BOGO]

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355”

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” & “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams, “Blonde”

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis, “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Worst Screenplay

“Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Disney’s Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless