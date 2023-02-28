Raven-Symoné, Greg Mathis and Tabitha Brown to Be Honored at Truth Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Raven-Symoné will receive the Icon Award at this year’s Better Brothers LA Truth Awards.

Broadcasting on Fox Soul, the gala, which is co-presented by Sheryl Lee Ralph and her The DIVA Foundation, will also honor Netflix’s The Upshaws (Cultural Affirmation Award), Judge Greg Mathis, Greg Mathis Jr. and “Mathis Family Matters” (Family Award), Starz (Corporate Leadership & Diversity Award), Tabitha Brown (Ally Award), Byron Perkins (Courage Award), Dr. Darnell Hunt (Excellence in Education Award), Dr. David Malebranche (Advocate Award) and the Unique Woman’s Coalition (Advocate Award).

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is a networking and social organization for members of the Black LGBTQ+ community.

Truth Awards executive producer Scott Hamilton also announced on Tuesday that presenters will include Brandee Evans, Kim Coles, Tre’vell Anderson, Ashlee Marie Preston and Netflix’s Darnell Moore. They join previously announced presenters Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jason Lee, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Eric Scott Ways, Geffri Maya, Folake Olowofoyeku and Rhoyle Ivy King.

Jerry Johnson, Claudia Jordan and Marcus Washington will host the festivities.

Sponsors this year include Gilead Sciences, Starz, BLK, LeadersUp, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, USC Race & Equity Center, Northrop Grumman, Walmart, Columbia IRAAS, The AMAAD Institute, In The Meantime and Nissan.

The gala program will also feature BBLA awarding more than $25,000 in scholarships to eight students from the Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, and Chicago metropolitan areas. Fifty-percent of the 2023 scholars are pursuing degrees in STEM fields. Since its inception, the organization has provided over $150,000 in tuition assistance.

The Truth Awards will air on Fox Soul on March 18 at 5 p.m. PT.