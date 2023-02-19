Raven Banner Pulls On ‘Trigger’ By The Philippines’ Richard Somes – EFM



Action thriller, “Trigger” from writer-director Richard Somes (“We Will Not Die Tonight,” “Supremo”) has wrapped production and is beginning sales at the European Film Market.



“Trigger” (aka “Tokakk”) tells the story of a lonely security guard (portrayed by Arjo Atayde) previously discharged from the military due to his post-traumatic stress disorder. He finds himself embroiled in a different kind of war when a young woman (Julia Montes) seeks his protection against a corrupt police death squad. While the pair fight for their lives, the man must confront his inner demons to earn his redemption.



The film also stars Arjo Atayde (“Cattleya Killer”), Julia Montes (“Brothers”), Sid Lucero (“The End of History”) and Kokoy De Santos (“Game Boy”) and is produced by Wilfredo C. Manalang of Fusee (the company that co-produced Cannes Camera d’Or prize-winner “Plan 75”), Somes of Strawdog Studio Production, Ria Atayde and Sylvia Sanchez from Nathan Studios and Michaelangelo Masangkay, co-owner of Toronto-based post sound house Theo & Atlas Productions Inc. with Fernando Henna.



In addition to its sales role, Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner is executive producing. Production took place entirely within The Philippines and the film is considered to have Philippines nationality.



Somes also has production design credits on his own “Supremo,” and “El Peste,” as well as a trio of nominations for Erik Matti’s “On The Job” and Tikoy Aguiluz’s “Tragic Theatre.”

Other recent films on the Raven Banner Berlin slate include Andre Sigwalt’s “The Smoke Master,” Tyler Bourns’ “Desert Shadows,” and Pablo Pares’ “Pussycake” (aka “Emesis”).