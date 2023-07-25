Randy Fullmer, ‘The Little Mermaid’ Animator and ‘Chicken Little’ Producer, Dies at 73

Randy Fullmer, a veteran Walt Disney Animation Studios animator and producer who worked on “The Little Mermaid” and “Chicken Little,” died of cancer on July 10. He was 73. Walt Disney Animation confirmed the news in a statement to Variety.

“Most people are good at one thing in their lives. Randy was good at a lot of things,” wrote Don Hahn, whom Fullmer worked with on “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King.” “He could draw and paint beautifully, but he had the mind of an engineer, and the heart of an artisan. He was great at animation; great at producing movies, too. He was at the very center of the Disney renaissance in animation, then when he needed a new chapter in his life, he started making exquisite and much sought-after bass guitars with that same engineer’s mind and artistic soul he brought to Disney animated movies. His masterful woodwork radiates with his love for the craftsman ethic of working with head, hands and heart. I miss him but I carry his passion and joy with me every day. Always will.”

Fullmer was a prominent animation producer and artistic/visual effects supervisor for Walt Disney Animation Studios, where he worked for nearly 20 years. He work is credited on some of the most iconic Disney films, including as an effects animator on “The Little Mermaid,” a visual effects supervisor on “Beauty and the Beast,” an artistic coordinator on “The Lion King” and a producer on “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.”

He was born on April 27, 1950, in Richland, Wash., playing a slew of instruments throughout his adolescence. Fullmer learned to build guitars and went on to create the rock group The Isle of Phyve, playing piano, guitar, brass and percussion instruments before heading to college.

He went on to study architecture at Washington State University where he learned about film and animation. Fullmer was then accepted into the animation program at the California Institute of the Arts, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

After graduating, Fullmer operated his own animation business which included creating segments for “Sesame Street” and varying TV programs. In 1983, he joined Don Bluth Studios where he made special effects for the “Dragon’s Lair” and “Space Ace” video games. He worked at Apogee, John Dykstra’s live-action special effects house, and then moved to Filmation where he animated projects including “Happily Ever After,” “BraveStarr” and “Ghostbusters.”

In 1987, he was hired by Walt Disney Feature Animation on a three-month contract to work on “Toon Town,” which swiftly turned into an 18 year career at the studio. He is accredited with evolving the Disney renaissance in animation for his work on various projects including “Oliver & Company,” “The Rescuers Down Under” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

After he retired, Fullmer launched Wyn Guitars in 2006. His company crafted guitars for talent including Abraham Laboriel, James LoMenzo, Jimmy Haslip, Isaias Elpes, Stewart McKinsey, Robin Zielhorst, Maurice Fitzgerald, Adam Johnson, Jermaine Jackson, Ethan Farmer and Fernando “Psycho” Vallin.

His business went on to inspire Mike Enns to create the “Restrung” film about Wyn Guitars.

Fullmer is survived by his wife; Diana, stepdaughter; Becky Kuriyama, stepson; Nick Kuriyama, sister; Cathy Lou Tusler and stepbrother; Scott Landon.