Randall Park’s Sundance Comedy ‘Shortcomings’ Lands at Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to “Shortcomings,” the feature directorial debut of “Fresh Off the Boat” actor Randall Park, following its premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

“The thought of ‘Shortcomings’ playing on a big screen and opening with that iconic Sony Pictures Classics logo thrills me to no end,” Park said. “To be a part of their rich legacy of independent filmmaking is a real honor. Thank you to Michael [Barker] and Tom [Bernard] for embracing our story about flawed, complex human beings, who happen to be Asian American, just trying their best. Please do not change your logo anytime soon.”

Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki star in the coming-of-age story, which follows Ben (Min), a struggling filmmaker, and his girlfriend, Miko (Maki), who works for a local Asian American film festival. When he’s not managing an arthouse movie theater in the Bay Area as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs and eating in diners with his best friend Alice (Cola), a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.

In Variety’s review, film critic Jessica Kiang referred to “Shortcomings” as a “fresh-faced, funny directorial debut from the ever-engaging Park.”

“Shortcomings” is based on the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine, who adapted the screenplay and served as an executive producer on the film. Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment financed “Shortcomings,” which was prodced by Picture Films, Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision.

“Randall Park’s ‘Shortcomings’ is as relevant today as when Adrian Tomine’s book was first published almost 20 years ago,” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement. “Its modern ideas about racial and sexual politics, its caustic humor, and authentic voice will resonate with today’s moviegoing audience. It will be our privilege to work with Randall and our friends at Topic Studios, Tango, Imminent Collision, Picture Films, and Roadside to bring this story to audiences everywhere.”

In addition to directing, Park produced the film with Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco for Imminent Collision. Additional producers were Margot Hand for Picture Films; and Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, and Jennifer Berman for Roadside Attractions. Executive producers include Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler, and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios; Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva and Neil Shah for Tango; Ryan Paine, also for Roadside Attractions, and Daniel Hank.

The deal was negotiated with UTA and WME.