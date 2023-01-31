Ralph Fiennes-Led Vatican Thriller ‘Conclave’ From ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Filmmaker Adds Cast, Begins Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” filmmaker Edward Berger has commenced principal photography in Rome, Italy on Vatican thriller “Conclave.”

Joining the already announced cast of Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini are Sergio Castellitto, Carlos Diehz, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Thomas Loibl, Merab Ninidze and Jacek Koman.

The film is based on Robert Harris’ bestselling novel of the same name that has been adapted for the screen by Peter Straughan, Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner for “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011). It revolves around the Conclave, one of the world’s most secretive events. After the death of a beloved Pope, Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with running the covert process of finding a new Pope inside the back corners of the Vatican. Lawrence quickly finds himself the centre of a conspiracy, as the cardinals forge factions and rivalries to serve their own ambitions. As political machinations inside the Vatican intensify, Lawrence realizes that the departed Pope had kept a secret from them that he must uncover before a new Pope is chosen.

The newly added cast play cardinals sequestered in the Sistine Chapel for the secret election.

The film is produced by House Productions, FilmNation Entertainment and Indian Paintbrush. It was developed with the support of Access Entertainment and is being financed by FilmNation Entertainment and Indian Paintbrush.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales and is co-representing U.S. rights with CAA Media Finance.

Meanwhile, Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” continues to have a stellar awards season run with nine Oscar nominations, including best picture and best international film, as well as 14 BAFTA nominations, including best picture, best director and best film not in the English language.

Sebastian Lelio’s “The Wonder,” produced by House Productions, has been nominated for the outstanding British film BAFTA.