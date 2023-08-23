Rachel Allen Joins Bleecker Street as Senior Vice President of Publicity (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Allen has joined Bleecker Street as senior vice president of publicity. She begins her job at the indie studio this week after more than a decade in the public relations industry, including a five year stint at Cinetic Media, where she served as a director of publicity and led campaigns from festival launch to theatrical release and through awards season.

In her new position, Allen will oversee U.S. theatrical publicity campaigns for such upcoming Bleecker Street releases as Meg Ryan’s “What Happens Later,” starring Ryan alongside David Duchovny which will be released on Oct. 13, as well as “The Origin,” a Stone Age-set thriller making its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest, and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space station-set thriller “I.S.S.,” which recently debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

During Allen’s tenure at Cinetic Media, she worked for clients including Neon, HBO, Mubi, Amazon and IFC Films. She also worked on the campaigns for Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love”; David Fincher’s “Mank”; Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”; and Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You.” Additional campaigns of note include Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All”; David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future”; Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”; Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad”; and Spike Lee’s “American Utopia.” Allen’s experience on the awards side includes strategic consulting with clients including Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Prior to Cinetic, Allen worked as a publicist for Film at Lincoln Center, where she handled PR for the organization’s year-round programming and festivals such as New York Film Festival and New Directors/New Films Festival. Additional previous roles are repertory publicist at Film Forum and Strategy PR, where she worked on Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” and Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Inside Llewyn Davis.” She is a graduate of Barnard College of Columbia University.

Additional Bleecker Street titles include Guy Nattiv’s “Golda” starring Helen Mirren, which premiered at Berlinale in February and is being released theatrically this week; Marc Turtletaub’s sci-fi comedy, “Jules” starring Sir Ben Kingsley, which hit theaters Aug. 11; and the Catherine Hardwicke-directed “Mafia Mamma” starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci.