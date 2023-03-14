Quentin Tarantino Prepping Alleged Final Film

Quentin Tarantino is about to shop his 10th film project, which the director has long said will mark his final feature film.

The “Pulp Fiction” mastermind is preparing to invite multiple buyers to read his latest screenplay in the coming days, one source familiar with the pending auction said. The Oscar winner is seeking a deal similar to the one he brokered for his last film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” the source added. This means a robust theatrical release commitment and ownership of the film’s copyright (in the case of Sony Pictures and “Once Upon a Time,” the deal said the movie copyright would revert to Tarantino after 20 years).

The script reading process feels similar to the extreme security measures taken around “Once Upon a Time,” where studio executives had to schlep to the office of Tarantino’s agent in Beverly Hills and read pages in a conference room. The protocols were put in place after a significant leak of Tarantino’s screenplay for the 2015 film “The Hateful Eight.”

Representatives for Tarantino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new film, the existence of which was first reported by THR, is apparently called “The Movie Critic.” Other sources cautioned that was a working title and not final. The project has a female lead at the center, the report said, and could be based on the life of noted film critic Pauline Kael.

For years, Oscar winner Tarantino has expressed a desire to go out at the top of his game — saying many credible directors lose their luster later on in life. He did not outright claim retirement. While promoting his 2022 book “Cinema Speculation,” Tarantino revealed plans to shoot an eight-episode television series. A subject, cast or distributor have yet to materialize, however.