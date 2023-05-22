‘Proud Princess’ Animation Adaptation Picked up by All Rights Entertainment

All Rights Entertainment, the Paris-, Hong Kong- and Los Angeles based international sales company, is launching sales at the Cannes Market (Marché du Film) for “The Proud Princess.”



The picture is an animation film based on the fairy tale book “Punished Pride,” written by Bozena Nemcova. Directed by Borivoj Zeman and starring Alena Vranova and Vladimir Raz, a 1952 live-action adaptation of the book is one of the most-watched Czech films of all time.

The new adaptation is directed by Radek Beran (“The Little Man”) and David Lisy (“Spy Cat”). Production is by Luminar Film with Animation is handled by PFX, the Prague-based studio behind “Diplodokus,” “The Websters” and “Marnie’s World,” and is to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. Czech theatrical distribution is set to be handled by CinemArt.



“Time has come for young and handsome King Benjamin to find a wife. When presented the portrait of beautiful princess Carolina, he is so enchanted that in return he sends his portrait to her, but spoiled and proud princess Carolina selfishly rejects him. King Benjamin decides to win her over and, disguised as a gardener, manages to work at her castle,” reads a synopsis provided by All Rights.



He finds out that the princess was once happy and kind, and with the help of music and flowers, she falls for him. When her counselors, eager to remain in power, found her a weak prince to marry, Carolina and Benjamin hastily flee together. The many obstacles they face in their escape will bring them closer. However, Benjamin will still have to reveal the truth, but love and happiness will prevail.”



All Rights has a lengthy track record of handling international animation titles. These include the now in post-production “Lendarys,” “Gulliver Returns,” “Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape,” and Chinese titles “New Gods: Yang Jian,” “White Snake,” “Cats and Peachtopia.”