Meghan and Harry Bolster Archewell With New Hires, Promotions (EXCLUSIVE)

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made key new hires and promotions at their umbrella company Archewell.

Entering its third year, the audio, philanthropic and content production operation continues to grow. In audio, Serena Regan has been named head of podcasts. Hired at the end of 2022, Regan will now lead all development in that portfolio. “Archetypes,” the vertical’s debut project, was released last year and marked Archewell’s first hit. An interview series about harmful labels that hold women back, the Meghan-hosted series topped Spotify charts in 47 countries. A second season has not formally been announced but is well expected.

Joining The Archewell Foundation, the couple’s philanthropic arm, is Shauna Nep. Having served as vice president of philanthropy at SB Projects since 2018, she joins as co-executive director and will work alongside executive director James Holt. Nep has also held positions at The Goldhirsh Foundation and Fundamental Inc.

Archewell Productions, the filmed content arm, made a big splash this year with the Netflix original “Harry & Meghan.” A candid look at the Duke and Duchess’ move to America and resignation as full-time royals, the series represents the most-streamed documentary premiere in Netflix history with 81.5 million minutes watched in its first week. It was overseen by internal content head Ben Browning, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Promising Young Woman.” Browning will part ways with Archewell later this year, at the expiration of his current deal. The unit will put its focus on scripted content, as Chanel Pysnik continues to oversee unscripted.

Following a first wave of audio and content releases, Archewell will streamline its marketing arm. It is currently led by Fara Taylor, who will also transition out of her role later this year. Taylor led the marketing campaigns for “Archetypes” and “Harry & Meghan,” as well as the global rollout of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare.” Neither she nor Browning will be replaced, as the titles have been dissolved.

“Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure. They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist,” said Archewell head of communications and global press secretary to Harry and Meghan, Ashley Hansen.

“They played a critical role in helping to tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far and the couple remain hugely grateful for their support on those vital ‘look back’ projects, as they now look forward,” she added.

Hansen’s team has also seen expansion. Miranda Barbot has been named director of global communications and press secretary. Maren Thomas has been named manager of communications, and will work alongside Deesha Tank.

Prince Harry recently completed the promotional cycle for “Spare,” which was named the fastest-selling global nonfiction book of all time after moving 3.2 million copies in its first week. An impact report on the charitable giving of The Archewell Foundation is expected in the coming days. The couple’s next Netflix unscripted original series about the Invictus Games will release in 2023.

