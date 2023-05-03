‘Power of the Dog’ Actor Adam Beach’s ‘Exile’ Acquired for U.S., Canada and International (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian thriller “Exile” has been acquired by Electric Entertainment in the U.S., Vortex Media in Canada and Nicely Entertainment for international.

The film, shot in Powell River, British Columbia, stars Adam Beach (“Power of the Dog,” “Suicide Squad”) as Ted Evans, a father struggling with his past who receives a threat from the man whose family he killed in a DUI. In order to protect his family when he is released from prison, Evans exiles himself and commits to a reclusive life; separating himself from the people he loves. His wife, Sara (Camille Sullivan, “Hunter Hunter”), believes the threat is a manifestation of her husband’s profound guilt. Determined to rebuild their family, Sara tracks down Ted to confront him, but she has no idea who he’s become or how real the threat may be.

The cast also includes Garry Chalk (“The Killing”) and Marshall Williams (“The Ice Road”). The film had its world premiere in December 2022 to sold-out audiences at the Whistler Film Festival.

Produced by Resonance Films, Goodbye Productions and Service Street Pictures, “Exile” is written by Michael Beaton and directed by Jason James (“Entanglement”), produced by Amber Ripley (“Ash”) and Sammie Astaneh (“1922”) and executive produced by Ellie Fox (“A Million Little Things”), Mark Williams (“Ozark”), Tai Duncan (“How It Ends”), Jhod Cardinal (“Kim’s Convenience”), Beach and Sullivan.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said: “This nail-biting thriller features stunning performances by Beach and Sullivan. Their on-screen chemistry, married with the lavish sets of the beautiful British Columbia countryside, are certain to make this a must-watch for U.S. audiences.”

James added: “‘Exile’ is a film about isolation, loss and love. With such universal themes and exceptional performances, we’re excited to share this film with audiences worldwide.”

Ben Kim, VP of development and acquisitions, negotiated the deal on behalf of Electric Entertainment.