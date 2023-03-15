Porter+Craig Film and Media to Release ‘Lumina’ Starring Eric Roberts This Summer

Goldove Entertainment’s latest sci-fi thriller, “Lumina” has been acquired by Porter+Craig Film and Media, and is set to premiere with a wide-release theatrical campaign this summer.

Gino McKoy wrote and directed the film the filmmaker and shot it entirely in Morocco.

“Lumina” follows Alex, whose relationship with his dream girl Tatiana ends in a flash of a blinding light. Completely traumatized by the situation, Alex desperately sets off with his friends and conspiracy theorists to discover what really happened to his girlfriend. While traveling through the desert, Alex and his friends are faced with the unexpected, pushing the group to fight for their lives.

“Lumina” stars Eric Roberts, Rupert Lazarus as Alex and Eleanor Williams as Tatiana, with additional cast members hailing from Hollywood to London. The film is produced by David Seychell, Gino, Lynda and Hudson McKoy. Academy Award-winning editor Thom Nobel serves as the production’s editor.

Porter+Craig Film and Media has been expanding its role in film consulting since Porter Pictures’ Jeff Porter merged with Disney Studios Motion Pictures former executive Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig. In addition to consulting, Porter+Craig has worked to develop global partnerships with minority and female filmmakers. Prior Porter+Craig, Craig worked on the distribution strategy for the entire Disney portfolio, including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and Disney Animation Studios.