Poppy Delevingne Starring in Rohit Karn Batra’s Drama ‘The Gun on Second Street’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Poppy Delevingne will star in “The Gun on Second Street,” a new drama from writer, producer, and director Rohit Karn Batra.

The film is described as “an allegory of the gun crisis in the United States.” Its plot follows two Pittsburgh police partners and best friends who are called to an uneventful domestic violence dispute on Second Street. This quickly escalates to a violent confrontation as Officer TJ Meadows III accidentally shoots and kills his partner, Officer Kevin Cooper, with his backup gun. Years later, no longer a cop and still traumatized, he moves back to Pittsburgh and finds his way to his partner’s widow, Kacie (Delevingne). They slowly fall in love as Kacie confronts the history she’s been avoiding, including telling her 15-year-old son, Ralph, TJ’s back-story.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Poppy on ‘The Gun on Second Street.’ She is effortlessly sophisticated and truly a one-of-a-kind talent,” said Batra. “We’re planning a fresh, inventive approach to the film and her portrayal of the conflicted Kacie Cooper will be a total surprise for everyone.”

The film is produced by Guy J. Louthan of Ransom Films with Rikin Shah serving as one of the executive producers. Storyboard Media is handling international sales for the film and will introduce it to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Casting is currently underway.

Delevingne most recently starred in Sky TV’s “Riviera.” Prior to that, she starred opposite Antonio Banderas in NatGeo’s “Genius: Picasso.” She can also be seen on the big screen in Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” directed by Matthew Vaughan and Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Eric Bana for Warner Brothers.

Emmy-nominated Batra directed, wrote, and – together with Louthan – produced the international crime drama “Line of Descent” starring Brendan Fraser. Batra also won the Jury Prize at the Palm Beach International Film Festival Awards for Best Short Film for “Roundabout.”

Louthan is president of Ransom Films and the producer behind such films as “The Call” and “The Road Within.” His streaming television credits include Netflix’s “From Scratch” starring Zoe Saldana and Danielle Deadwyler; Amazon Prime Video’s “The Wilds”; and “Tut” starring Ben Kingsley.

Delevingne is represented by United Agents, Neon Kite, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Batra is represented by The Law Offices of Adam W. Rosen. Louthan is represented by UTA and Fischbach, Perlstein, Lieberman & Almond.