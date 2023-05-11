‘Poor Things’ Teaser Trailer: Emma Stone Gets Resurrected in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Wild Spin on Frankenstein

Emma Stone is reviving more than just her Hollywood presence in the first official trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, “Poor Things.”

The upcoming film is a story of “love, discovery and scientific daring” set in the Victorian era, based on an adaptation of Alasdair Grey’s novel of the same name. Stone plays Belle Baxter, a Frankenstein-like woman who is brought back to life after her brain is replaced with that of her unborn child. Stone stars opposite Willem Dafoe, who plays the brilliant, yet unorthodox, scientist who resurrects Belle from the dead. Her ghostly pale skin in the trailer hints at her character’s predeceased origins.

The “Poor Things” cast also includes Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley and Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba and Wayne Brett.

Stone’s last feature film was “Cruella,” Disney’s 2021 origin story for the iconic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, making “Poor Things” her first major role in two years. It’s also the second of three collaborations between her and Lanthimos. In 2018, she starred in his period drama “The Favourite,” for which she earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actress. She’s also among the cast for Lanthimos’ upcoming movie “And,” alongside Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Shafer.

Lanthimos directed and produced “Poor Things” from a script by Tony McNamara. The film was produced by Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, with the Irish/U.K. film company developed the project with Film4. Lanthimos and Stone (in association with her Fruit Tree Banner) will also produce.

Watch the trailer below.