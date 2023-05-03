Pom Klementieff Asked to Bury the ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Script in Karen Gillan’s Garden to Keep It a Secret After James Gunn’s Firing

Marvel scripts are always top secret, but “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pom Klementieff almost took things to a new level by burying her “Vol. 3” script in co-star Karen Gillan’s garden. Klementieff joined the Marvel franchise as Mantis in “Vol 2.” After James Gunn was initially fired as the director of “Guardians Vol. 3” because of controversial jokes he made on Twitter in the past, the two actors got together privately to read Gunn’s script.

“I came over to Karen’s house and it was at a time where James Gunn was not supposed to do the movie anymore,” Klementieff told IndieWire. “So we decided to read the script together and we cried the whole time.”

“We laughed at the same time, then cried again,” Gillan added. “It was quite emotional.”

“And then I got paranoid that someone would find the script. So I was like, ‘We should hide the script. Maybe we should bury it in the garden,’” Klementieff said. “I like to hide stuff, and then I can’t find it. I’m like a squirrel. That’s one of my problems.”

Gillan confirmed the revelation, saying, “She legitimately asked me to bury the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ script in my garden. And I was like, ‘What do you mean? Put it in a cupboard or something!’”

Klementieff and Gillan joined their “Guardians” co-stars Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker by signing an open letter to Disney in July 2018 that urged the studio to reinstate Gunn as a director on “Vol. 3.” No cast member wanted to make a sequel without their writer-director.

“We fully support James Gunn,” the open letter stated. “We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of ‘Volume 3’ as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

“His story isn’t over — not by a long shot,” the letter added about Gunn. “There is little due process in the court of public opinion. James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial. Given the growing political divide in this country, it’s safe to say instances like this will continue, although we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

Gunn was eventually reinstated as the director, although in the meantime he agreed to write and direct Warner Bros. and DC’s “The Suicide Squad.” The upcoming “Guardians Vol. 3” marks Gunn’s swan song in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he moves on to lead DC Studios, where he’s writing and directing a new Superman movie.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in theaters nationwide May 5 from Disney.