Pink Parrot Scores Standout Pre-Sales on Spanish Superhero Movie ‘4 Days Before Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Confirming the increasingly strong interest by international buyers in Spanish animated features, Pink Parrot Media has scored a bevy of key European pre-sales on upcoming Spanish family adventure toon film “4 Days Before Christmas,” led by deals with Splendid in Germany and Kaleidoscope in the U.K.

Produced by Spain’s 3Doubles Producciones and Capitán Araña with Canada’s PVP Media, directed by Steve Majaury and Andrea Sebastián, “4 Days Before Christmas” was one of the five noteworthy animated works in progress presented at this week’s Malaga Film Festival–Spanish Screenings to the international industry.

The film has also been acquired by Voxell por CIS territories, GPI (Baltics), FMA (Former Yugoslavia), Kinoswiat (Poland), Front Row (Middle East), Just Ent. (Benelux), Romania (SC Idea Films), Nos Lusomundo (Portugal) and Scandinavia (Angel Films).

“Spain and Canada, the countries in co-production, will be the first to hit theaters at the end of this year,” said Tania Pinto Da Cunha, Pink Parrot VP and partner.

In Spain, “4 Days Before Christmas” is scheduled for a Dec. 15 theatrical release, handled by Filmax.

“We are in negotiations with the rest of the territories, among others, with France, South Korea, Latin America and the U.S.,” Pinto added.

“We are very happy with these sales. The film has been sold to a large part of the European territories after having only gone to two markets – the American Film Market and Berlin. We are very optimistic and think that it will be sold all over the world,” said Nacho La Casa, producer at Capitán Araña.

“The seasonal condition of the film (Christmas) has greatly interested the international buyers. Also, it’s high-level production quality for a movie with a budget in line with current animation in Spain,” La Casa added.

“What makes the film different to other Christmas movies – argued 3Doubles producer, Darío Sánchez – is that it is a superhero movie, a comedy adventure that happens at Christmas and is related to Santa Claus but totally different from what people think they are going to watch.”

“4 Days Before Christmas” is currently in production, with animation almost finished and progress being made on FX, lighting and compositing.