‘Pigsy’ Animation Squeaks for Futuristic Adaptation of Chinese Classic ‘Journey to the West’

Magic Fair, a Miami-Paris based indie sales company and Hong Kong- and Paris-based All Rights Entertainment have launched rights sales on upcoming feature animation “Pigsy,” directed by Chiu Li-Wei (“Barkley”) during the Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Film.



The film is a reimagining of the classic Chinese tale “Journey to the West.” The story follows a self-absorbed and lazy pig on a journey to lasting happiness. Set in a distant future, the film sees Pigsy embark on a deceitful quest for a better life, only to find that true happiness may be closer than he thinks.



The production has recently added Taiwanese stars Greg Han, Liu Kuan-Ting, Harlem Yu, Tuo Tsung-Hua, Chung Hsin-Ling, Ivy Shao, Waa Wei and K.R. Bros. The film is to be completed in time for release at Chinese New Year in early 2024. Production is by the Netherland’s studio Submarine (“Where is Anne Frank,” TV series “Undone” Season 2, “Apollo 10 ½ : A Space Age Childhood”) with Taiwan’s Greener Grass (“GrX”) and Studio2 (“Barkley,” “Get the Hell Out,” “The Tag-Along”).



“Pigsy is a fun, futuristic reimagining of a classic Chinese fable, which we know will captivate a modern audience. The feature has been hotly anticipated since the concept was initially pitched at ATF and we’re excited to have a cast of Taiwanese talent on board to bring these characters to life,” said producer Bruno Felix.



Chiu said: “ ‘Pigsy’ is not your classic hero tale. Instead, it catapults an ancient myth into a fantastical future to tell a comedy-adventure story about a nobody learning what it means to grow up.”