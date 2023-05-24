Philippines’ Fire and Ice Strikes Twin Deals With Potocol, ‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Recently-established Philippines-based production and financing company, Fire and Ice, has deals to provide completion funding to two films being produced by prolific Singapore-based independent producer Potocol. Under a related agreement, Fire and Ice has also struck a multi-faceted first-look deal with Potocol.

The completion funding, which gives Fire and Ice a share of the film’s equity, will permit the completion of post-production of upcoming Potocol titles: “Pierce,” a sports drama by Nelicia Low, and “Last Shadow at First Light,” by Nicole Midori Woodford. Both films were recently showcased at Focus Asia’s Far East In Progress, part of the Far East Film Festival in Udine, and are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The first-look agreement covers titles on Potocol’s slate including a project by Rafael Manuel, winner of a Silver Bear in Berlin in 2020 for his short film “Filipinana,” and another by cinematographer Russell Morton who recently shot Kenneth Dagatan’s Sundance hit “In My Mother’s Skin” and “Tomorrow Is a Long Time.”

Potocol is headed by Jeremy Chua and in relatively its short history has amassed more than a dozen film credits including: “Rehana,” a Bangladesh film that appeared in Cannes Un Certain Regard section in 2021; Jow Zhi Wei’ 2023 Berlin Generation film “Tomorrow Is a Long Time”; Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography,” which debuted last year in Venice and has since had a stellar festival career; and “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” which debuted earlier this week in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section.

“We are riding on the Southeast Asian New Wave in the global film industry where more coproductions are happening among Southeast Asian countries. This is just the beginning for us, and Fire and Ice is ready to discover, partner and collaborate,” said Diño-Seguerra. The first-look deal potentially stretches from development stage to production or distribution and gives the Philippines partner a priority position ahead of other private equity investors.

The project investments follow the flow of new funds into Fire and Ice from two other Philippines entities, Nathan Studios and CreaZion Studios. Fire and Ice is operated by Liza Diño-Seguerra, a former CEO of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and music star Ice Seguerra.

“We founded this company with a commitment to invest in and champion Filipino and Southeast Asian stories and talent. There is much potential in tapping the international market with stories that resonate. It’s about time we take advantage of this with the right partners,” said Diño-Seguerra.

Headed by popular actors Ria Atayde and Sylvia Sanchez, Nathan Studios is the fast-growing production company behind the Richard Somes-directed action thriller Trigger (aka “Topakk”), which recently premiered at the Fantastic Pavilion of Cannes’ Marché du Film, and is part of ABS-CBN’s crime action series “Cattleya Killer,” which plays as an Amazon Prime Video original.

CreaZion Studios is a joint media venture between its chairman Rex Tiri, president RJ Agustin and chief creative officer Real Florido who have numerous credits in producing, acting and directing popular content. CreaZion Studios is already working with Fire and Ice on ‘Severino,’ a series in development set for international distribution about the first documented serial killer in the Philippines. It is scheduled to star Dennis Trillo (“On the Job: The Missing 8”).

“Our goal is to be part of the wide-scale production of elevated Asian projects. With ‘Severino’ underway, one of the biggest series in the region, we are excited to continue diversifying and expanding our market potential by partnering with outward looking producers and projects,” said Florido.

“Nathan Studios as a new player in the global industry and we want to represent the Philippines by investing in high quality international projects especially from Southeast Asia. Whether it’s for a genre series or more artistic works, we are ready support these diverse contents that promises to make waves in the international scene,” said Atayde.