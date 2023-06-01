Peter Rice Partners With A24 for Film and TV Production Deal After Disney Exit

Nearly a year after he was fired from Disney by former CEO Bob Chapek, Peter Rice has set a film and TV production deal with A24, Variety has confirmed. It’s his first major move after he was ousted.

A24, hot off a leading nine Oscar wins with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Whale” this year, will co-finance film and TV projects with Rice. The deal is non-exclusive, and projects under the agreement will be backed by Rice via A24’s banking relationships. The projects will be for global distribution theatrically and on major streaming platforms.

“I am incredibly excited to be an independent producer and could not be more thrilled to begin that journey in partnership with A24,” Rice said in a statement. “They have built Hollywood’s most vibrant, fearless, and creative studio. The fact that they made it out of whole cloth in a decade is a testament to their exquisite taste, razor-sharp business acumen, and infectious enthusiasm for creativity and artists. I have been blessed to work with so many amazing creators as an executive and cannot wait to start producing provocative, meaningful, and entertaining movies and TV shows with creators I admire and respect.”

Before his firing in June 2022, Rice had served as chairman of Walt Disney Television and was previously president of 21st Century Fox, a role he assumed in 2017 before Disney’s acquisition of the company.

“Peter has extraordinary taste, one-of-a kind relationships with world-class creators and true vision,” said A24 co-founder Daniel Katz in a statement. “He also has a proven, unique ability to identify groundbreaking artists in both television and film and help facilitate their commercial success. For all that and more we’re honored that he’s chosen to begin his producing career with this partnership with A24.”

