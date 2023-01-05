Peter Rawley, Talent Agent and Producer, Dies at 85

Peter Rawley, a longtime talent agent and independent producer, died on Jan. 3, his wife and filmmaker Betty Kaplan announced. He was 85.

At ICM, where he worked for 21 years in Los Angeles and London, Rawley played a key role in expanding the company’s operations worldwide, building businesses directly or through affiliates in China, Latin America, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and elsewhere in Europe. In his global efforts and outreach, he helped establish new sources of talent and financing for the company. As a talent agent, he represented stars including Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway.

Rawley was known for his innovative financing, packaging and distribution of films internationally. In the 1970s, he was one of the first in the industry to tap independent money largely from Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan for both Hollywood majors and independent companies. Concurrently, he began to finance and produce movies and television, with independents and with his wife. Among the films he produced is the 1974 film “The Terrorist” from 20th Century Fox, which starred Sean Connery. Most recently, Kaplan directed “Simone,” which he produced and is based on a book by Puerto Rican author Eduardo Lalo, currently being distributed by the Samuel Goldwyn Company.

Rawley and Kaplan have lived in Puerto Rico since 2013 and have produced TV and films through Cine Condado Films, including “Dona Barbara” and “Of Love and Shadows,” distributed by RAI. They had recently been developing a television series set in San Juan called “Against the Tide,” about a Puerto Rican detective and his team. Additionally, Rawley had also been teaching film production at the University of Puerto Rico, developing a scholarship program for young Puerto Rican filmmakers to attend a major film school for a year. He was also on the board of the San Juan Teatro Del Opera, and was a longtime member of the board of the Ojai Music Festival.

Rawley was born in London and earned his bachelors and masters degrees from Oxford University. After producing theater, he joined CMA — the predecessor to ICM — in 1966, where he became managing director of the London office and head of European operations. In 1972, Rawley became head of production at MGM Europe. In 1978, he returned to ICM as executive vice president and head of international operations. He also served as an advisor to the Moscow International Film Festival and on the U.S. Committee of the British Film Office. In 1992, he was honored by King Juan Carlos of Spain and was an Officer of the Civil Order of Merit.

Rawley is survived by Kaplan, his children Pascale, Fabienne and Rufus, and grandchildren Cooper, Tarka, Merlin, Rowan and Ivo.