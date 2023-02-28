‘Peter Pan & Wendy‘ Trailer Unveils Jude Law’s Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi’s Tinkerbell and a Whole New Neverland

Disney has released the official trailer for “Peter Pan & Wendy,” the studio’s latest live-action adaptation which sees the beloved lead characters of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated classic in dual protagonist roles.

The new trailer is long-awaited for Disney fans, following an exclusive first-look at footage during D23 Expo in September. Similar to the initial teaser, the trailer shows off breathtaking visuals of Neverland, courtesy of the film’s director of photography Bojan Bazelli, and foreshadows an action-packed confrontation between Wendy and the film’s hot-tempered villain, Captain Hook.

Directed by David Lowery, the upcoming film stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the lead roles of Peter Pan and Wendy. Alongside them, Jude Law stars as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi is making history as the first Black woman to ever take on the role of Tinkerbell.

The age-old tale follows the adventures of the eternally youthful Peter Pan, who whisks away a young girl named Wendy to join him in the mythical land of Neverland — a place where she, too, can roam free without fear of growing up. Their shenanigans run the gamut of all things fantastical, from meeting mermaids to pirates to fairies as they revel in the limitless optimism of childhood.

Other cast members include Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Jim Gaffigan, Noah Matthews Matofsky, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Felix de Sousa, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, Diana Tsoy, Caelan Edie, Florence Bensberg and more. Adam Borba and Thomas M. Hammel executive produce the film, and the script is written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks.

Seven years after the release of director Joe Wright’s “Pan” and 31 years after Steven Spielberg’s “Hook,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” is the newest attempt among a slew of cinematic love-letters to the original Walt Disney film — though the story’s actual roots date as far back as 1904 with playwright J.M. Barrie’s work, “Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy” will stream April 28 on Disney+

Watch the trailer below.