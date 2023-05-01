Pedro Pascal in Final Talks to Join Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Pedro Pascal is the latest A-lister in talks to join Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator” sequel.

Pascal, who stars in both “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us,” is in final negotiations to board the Paramount movie, which already boasts a cast including Academy Award nominees Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, as well as two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.

The Paramount movie follows 2000’s blockbuster hit “Gladiator,” which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including best picture. It earned $460 million at the box office.

The original film starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Since Maximus dies at the end of “Gladiator,” the yet-to-be-titled sequel focuses on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, who is set to reprise her role).

Details of who Pascal will play are being kept under wraps. Keoghan is said to take the role of Emperor Geta, with “Stranger Things” breakout Joseph Quinn in talks to play Emperor Caracalla. Washington’s role in the sequel is also undisclosed.

David Scarpa is penning the script for the sequel, which Scott will direct and produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Raymond Kirk and Nigel Wooll are executive producing. Also returning from the original film are cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costume designer Janty Yates.

Paramount has dated the film for Nov. 22, 2024.

News of Pascal’s involvement in the “Gladiator” sequel makes one of Hollywood’s hottest upcoming projects exponentially hotter. With his starring roles in “The Mandalorian” (the Disney+ series that seems to hold the keys to the future of “Star Wars”) and as the hardened pandemic survivor-turned-protector Joel Miller in HBO’s “The Last of Us” (the video game adaptation which broke viewership records throughout its first season), Pascal has solidified his status as one of the most in-demand actors in the business. Between his hit series and his hosting stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Pascal is expected to be in the mix for multiple Emmys. He will also take Cannes by storm later this month when he arrives on the Croisette for the world premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s queer Western short film “Strange Way of Life,” which he co-leads with Ethan Hawke.

Deadline was first to report Pascal’s potential involvement in the film. He is represented by CAA, Relevant and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen.