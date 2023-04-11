Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo Video After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Next Time, Maybe Just Let the Snow Melt’

Jeremy Renner revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Paul Rudd made a fake Cameo video to wish him a well recovery following his January snow plot accident. The “Hawkeye” actor was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and broke over 30 bones in his body after his snow plow ran him over at the start of the 2023.

“I talked to Chris Evans. I talked to a lot of friends and their reaction is what made me feel like, ‘Oh, I think I really hurt myself, I might not pull out of this,'” Renner said when asked about how his Marvel co-stars reacted to his accident. “They’re terrible actors, they couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful.”

“So Rudd, who I love so much, happened to be in town as well promoting his movie [‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’],” Renner continued. “He came by a couple of times to the hospital and was always just making my day because he’s one of the funniest guys around. Then he sent me a video message. Anybody knows Cameo? Where they can pay money and they get some movie star to say, ‘Hey, happy birthday.’ So he made a fake Cameo one. I didn’t even ask him to. He made a fake one, like I paid him money for a Cameo.”

Renner brought the clip of Rudd’s fake Cameo, which even included the Cameo logo to make it look official.

“Hey Jerry, I hear you’re a little banged up,” Rudd says in the vodeo. “Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart and I hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy.”

Rudd continues, “Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, and wouldn’t that be something? In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt! Feel better, Jerry!”

Although he’s still in recovery, Renner is walking well enough to be on a small press tour for his new Disney+ series “Rennervations.” His appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” marked his first talk show appearance since the accident, and he’ll attend the “Rennervations” world premiere on April. 11 and participate in post-screening Q&A.

Watch Renner’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video below.