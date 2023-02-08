Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly Give Jeremy Renner Health Update After Snow Plow Accident: ‘He’s Wheeling Himself Around and Laughing’

As Marvel gets ready to launch Phase 5 with the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” its leading stars are taking a moment to celebrate the strength of their fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jeremy Renner. Both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have been in contact with Renner following the Jan. 1 snow plow accident that left Renner hospitalized with critical injuries such as blunt chest trauma. The “Hawkeye” actor later revealed he broke 30 bones in the accident.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Lilly revealed that she visited Renner’s home after the accident and was blown away by his progress.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?'” Lilly said. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Lilly continued, “It was really intense. I mean, he had a near death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Rudd, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight that he spoke to Renner right before the “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” world premiere on Feb. 6. Rudd added, “He’s doing alright. He’s doing well…He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

In a Jan. 21 Instagram post, Renner updated fans on his progress by posting a photo of his physical therapy exercises. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” he wrote in the caption. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner added. “Love and blessings to you all.”

Watch Lilly’s full Access Hollywood interview in the video below. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opens in theaters Feb. 17 from Disney.