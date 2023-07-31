Paul Reubens Remembered by Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Paul Feig and More: ‘This Is a Huge Loss for Comedy’

Celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to actor Paul Reubens, best known for creating and starring as the beloved comedy character Pee-wee Herman. He died Sunday night at the age of 70 after a private battle with cancer. His career spanned from the stage to the screen, and he starred as Pee-wee in multiple films in addition to the children’s television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on social media, “Paul Reubens was like no one else — a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”
Singer k.d. lang wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Sweet rebirth sweet man. Beautiful joyous thing. I love you.”
Former late-night host Conan O’Brien wrote on X, “No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.”
Director Paul Feig wrote, “This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul.”
Comedian and actor Dane Cook, who had worked alongside Reubens, wrote, “Paul Reubens was such a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character. I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen. Tough news here.”
