Paul Reubens Remembered by Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Paul Feig and More: ‘This Is a Huge Loss for Comedy’

Celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to actor Paul Reubens, best known for creating and starring as the beloved comedy character Pee-wee Herman. He died Sunday night at the age of 70 after a private battle with cancer. His career spanned from the stage to the screen, and he starred as Pee-wee in multiple films in addition to the children’s television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on social media, “Paul Reubens was like no one else — a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Singer k.d. lang wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Sweet rebirth sweet man. Beautiful joyous thing. I love you.”

🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/Inx62Xv0GP — k.d. lang (@kdlang) July 31, 2023 Writer-director Guillermo del Toro referred to Reubens as “One of the patron saints of all misfitted, weird, maladjusted, wonderful, miraculous oddities.”

One of the patron saints of all misfitted, weird, maladjusted, wonderful, miraculous oddities. https://t.co/4TJAObpO2M — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 31, 2023

Former late-night host Conan O’Brien wrote on X, “No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.”

Director Paul Feig wrote, “This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul.”

Comedian and actor Dane Cook, who had worked alongside Reubens, wrote, “Paul Reubens was such a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character. I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen. Tough news here.”

Aw man… Pee-wee Herman has ridden off to heaven. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for giving us Pee-wee. You made yours truly a fan and you were one of the nice guys. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) July 31, 2023

Paul and I first met in 1973 at Cal Arts. We remained friends for the next 50 years. Not day to day. Just the kind of friend that you can text out of nowhere or have a 3 hour lunch with. And don't get me started on the birthday texts-he sent them ALL DAY. I feel sick. pic.twitter.com/GEX9oXuiG1 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) July 31, 2023

Pee Wee's Big Adventure had all of us wanting a crazy custom bike. RIP Paul Ruebens https://t.co/3JZVOE8r9m pic.twitter.com/oqQdm6g4T8 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 31, 2023

I literally just finished working on a project that was 100000% inspired by Pee Wee Herman’s imagination and creativity and revisited so much of his world over the last couple months. Damn. 💔 pic.twitter.com/agaRTEumFg — Alex Pardee (@alexpardee) July 31, 2023

Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is. ♥️♥️💔 #PaulReubens #PeeWeeHerman ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GMcBaEgWix — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 31, 2023