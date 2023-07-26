Olivia Macklin, Dylan McTee and Shawnee Smith Join Paul Etheredge’s ‘Psychopomp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Olivia Macklin and Dylan McTee are set to lead Paul Etheredge’s paranormal parenting thriller “Psychopomp” alongside Shawnee Smith, Avangeline Friedlander and Lily D. Moore.

The horror will spotlight Macklin and McTee as a couple who foster a “mute orphan” (portrayed by Friedlander). The child, however, has endured a calamitous past that will haunt the family.

“This act of love turns to horror when they find themselves besieged by a terrifying entity intent on destroying this newfound family from within,” reads the film’s official logline.

Macklin is best known for her role as Madre in the television miniseries “The Young Pope.” Additionally, she has starred in “Pretty Smart” and “Christmas Always Finds Its Way.” She’ll be seen next in Richard LaGravense’s “A Family Affair” led by Joey King, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

McTee hails from Mike Pr. Nelson’s “Wrong Turn” and the TV series “Roswell, New Mexico.” He also joins Tyler Chipman’s forthcoming horror “The Shade,” starring Laura Benanti and Brendan Sexton III.

Smith joins Etheredge’s “Psychochomp” after playing Amanda Young in the “Saw” franchise. She’s also set to lead Ante Novakovic’s “Bloodline Killer” in the role of Moira Cole.

Friedlander was featured in “The Winchesters,” “Cobra Kai” and “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” while Moore’s credits include “Single Drunk Female,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Color My World with Love.”

Etheredge’s filmography includes 2004’s “Hellbent,” 2009’s “Angel of Death” and 2012’s “Crawfish Hollow Band.” He wrote and directed “Psychopomp.” Jeffrey Reddick produces alongside Lisa Normand and Jeff Walker.