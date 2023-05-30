Pattaya Film Festival to Launch in Thailand With Competition and Documentary Pitching Strands

The inaugural edition of the Pattaya Film Festival will be held June 15-19 in the Thai seaside town that is usually better known for other forms of entertainment.



The event is hosted by Pattaya City and Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Thai Film Archive, the latter of which doubles up as festival programmer.



The event will feature over 20 film titles from around the world, including contemporary and classic films as well as a program for children.



All films will be screened free of charge at SF Cinema Marina, Mahatai Pattaya Convention Center, and at the outdoor screen on the beach of North Pattaya.



The festival “is part of a long-term project to promote Pattaya as City of Film under UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The festival’s aim is to boost cultural vibrancy of the beach town and bring films of diverse sensibilities to audiences. It is also aimed to promote Pattaya as a location for film shooting,” organizers said.



An international competition will showcase seven current films that have not previously been released in Thailand, vying for a $5,000 first prize.



A ‘cinema multiverse’ section hosts a range of classic and contemporary films which have previously been released in Bangkok but not in Pattaya. Highlights include “Return to Seoul,” “Aftersun” and “Blue Again” as well as “Casablanca,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Superman.”



The ‘Pattaya Movie on the Beach’ section will mix up Thai and international films to celebrate Pride Month, as well as films that feature Pattaya as location. Selections include “The Last Song,” the best-known Thai film about cabaret singers, and “Sai Lor Fah,” a Thai action film set in Pattaya.



A ‘Documentary Pitch’ workshop will feature eight Thai documentary projects which will receive mentorship from overseas professionals including Alice Agneskirchner from Germany, Jewel Maranan from the Philippines and Stefano Centini from Italy and Taiwan. Two prizes worth THB200,000 ($5,800) and THB100,000 baht will be available.



Korean woman film director, Shin Su-won will give a masterclass and the festival screen two of her films “Passenger#3” and “Hommage.”