Parker Posey Joins Drew Barrymore in Hoping ‘Scream’ Franchise Brings Her Back From the Dead: ‘I Actually Pitched It’

The “Scream” franchise is at an all-time high right now, with March’s “Scream VI” grossing $106 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the series’ top-grossing film. No wonder former cast members like Drew Barrymore and Parker Posey are eager to return.

Posey, who has been making the press rounds in support of her role in Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid,” told ComicBook.com that she’s interested in reprising the role of Jennifer Jolie from 2000’s “Scream 3.” Jennifer was the actor playing Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in the “Stab” franchise. She was killed by Ghostface, but that didn’t stop Posey from recently pitching her return to the “Scream” team.

“Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, ‘Well, there’s some people here that want to say hi.’ And it was the ‘Scream’ team,” Posey said. “And I actually pitched, ‘Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to…’ I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can’t believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun.”

Posey’s comments followed similar ones made by Drew Barrymore, who kicked off the “Scream” franchise by playing Casey Becker in the opening scene of Craven’s 1996 first installment. Casey is brutally murdered by Ghostface in what remains the franchise’s most iconic set piece. Barrymore said on her eponymous daytime talk show (via Entertainment Weekly) that she’s open to the idea of Casey returning in “Scream 7.”

“It’s funny. I’ve never thought of it this way, but I’m pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her,” Barrymore said about her character’s stab wounds. “Like, literally. And I’m here! I’m fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay… With good writing, you can make anything happen.”

The future of the “Scream” franchise remains a mystery, although a potential “Scream 7” seems likely given the box office success of the most recent “Scream” movie. That film was the first of the franchise to not feature Neve Campbell, although it did mark the return of Hayden Panettiere’s “Scream 4” character Kirby Reed.