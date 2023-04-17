Paramount and ‘Smile’ Producers Temple Hill Entertainment Renew Multi-Year, First-Look Deal

Paramount Pictures has renewed its multi-year, first-look film deal with Temple Hill Entertainment. The companies recently collaborated on the creepy thriller “Smile,” which became an unexpected box office hit to the tune of $200 million globally.

Under the terms of the agreement, Temple Hill Entertainment will continue to develop films for both Paramount Pictures and its label Paramount Players. On the television side, Temple Hill remains under a first-look deal with Lionsgate.

“Temple Hill has a proven track record for making films that truly connect with people. In the decade that we’ve known them, Wyck Marty, and Isaac have been incredible collaborators and more importantly, we also count them as friends,” said Paramount’s Motion Picture Group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek. “We couldn’t be happier to be extending this relationship so we can continue to find new ways to wow audiences together.”

Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill are already in development on several films, including adaptations of the books “One Italian Summer, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” and “Children of Blood and Bone.” There’s also the remake of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King & I” and an adaptation of the role-playing game “Alice Is Missing.”

Temple Hill Entertainment was founded in 2006 by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Godfrey previously served as Paramount’s Motion Picture Group president from 2017-2020 before returning to produce at Temple Hill Entertainment. At the company, Bowen and Godfrey are joined by president of film Isaac Klausner, senior VP of development John Fischer and VP of development Laura Quicksilver as a collective of producers.

Together, Godfrey and Bowen produced a number of successful film franchises, notably the “Twilight” saga and “The Maze Runner” trilogy, as well as “The Fault in Our Stars,” “The Hate U Give” and “Love, Simon.”

“Paramount is consistently making some of the smartest, boldest and most entertaining films in Hollywood, and we feel lucky to be working with Brian [Robbins], Mike, Daria and the rest of the Paramount team,” Godfrey, Bowen and Klausner said in a statement. “They were extraordinary partners on ‘Smile,’ both in making the film, and mounting a brilliant marketing campaign, and we couldn’t be more excited about what we’ll be doing together over the years to come.”