Paramount Pictures Global Communications Chief Jenny Tartikoff Exits Studio

Jenny Tartikoff, the executive VP of global communications at Paramount Pictures, has departed the studio.

“I wanted to let you know that Jenny Tartikoff informed me that she will be departing the company, effective today,” Paramount’s president & CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement. “She has been a trusted colleague to us, and I am grateful for her contributions to the studio and our team. Please join me in wishing her the very best.”

Tartikoff, a veteran of Universal and Spotify, was hired at Paramount in November of 2021. She reported to Robbins and was responsible for the studio’s corporate communication strategies, including media relations, executive and internal communications and corporate social responsibility.

“There’s no easy way to share this news, but I’ve made the hard decision to leave the company,” she said in a note to staff. “In just under two years, we’ve accomplished and achieved so much together, helping to restore Paramount’s legacy as one of Hollywood’s most iconic and successful studios. Without a doubt, the best part was getting to know and work with you. Along with all our hard work and hustle, we shared so many laughs and so many special moments. I will forever feel privileged to have been a part of this studio’s new chapter.”

Prior to joining Paramount, Tartikoff was head of content and advertising communications at Spotify. Before that, she spent five years at Universal Pictures as senior VP of global communications before departing her position in 2020. She began her career as a press manager at CBS News and later held posts at New York-based communications company Rubenstein and NBC News Communications.