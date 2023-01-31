Pamela Anderson Says ‘Borat’ Made Kid Rock So Angry He ‘Stormed Out’ of Premiere and ‘Called Me a Whore and Worse’

Pamela Anderson’s just-released memoir, “Love, Pamela,” alleges that Kid Rock screamed at her and called her “a whore” following the world premiere screening of Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 blockbuster comedy film “Borat.” The two were in a relationship at the time and, according to Anderson, were set to move in together until the “Borat” screening derailed their partnership. Anderson brought Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie, so Anderson refers to him as Bob in her memoir) to the “Borat” premiere without telling him she factored into the plot. The likes of Steven Spielberg and Rick Rubin were also in attendance at the event.

“I didn’t tell Bob I was in the movie, because I wanted to surprise him,” Anderson writes (via a book excerpt released by Rolling Stone). “I forgot about the part in the film that referenced the ‘sex tape.’ Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through.”

“After I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone,” Anderson continues. “I turned back and apologized, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home. When I walked in, Bob was smashing a photo on the wall. He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn’t me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern.”

Variety has reached out to Kid Rock’s representative for comment.

In “Borat,” Sacha Baron Cohen’s eponymous reporter travels from his home in Kazakhstan to America to document U.S. culture. During his travels, Borat comes across a “Baywatch” booklet and becomes obsessed with Pamela Anderson. Borat and Anderson eventually come face to face at a book signing, where Borat fails to kidnap Anderson. The film was a box office sensation with over $260 million worldwide.

Variety previously reported that Anderson’s memoir includes the allegation that Tim Allen flashed his penis to her on the set of “Home Improvement.” Allen has denied the incident. The memoir’s release coincides with the streaming debut of Anderson’s Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story.”

“I totally believe Pamela because I think she’s always honest in everything — about her own shortcomings, but also about other people’s,” Anderson’s documentary director Ryan White later told Variety. “That was our conversation at the beginning of this [process]. She was, ‘I spent so much of my life protecting other people. And I’m not I’m trying not to do that as much anymore.’”

Anderson’s memoir, “Love, Pamela,” is now available to purchase. Her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story,” is also available to stream.