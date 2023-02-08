Owen Wilson Goes Full Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Trailer

IFC has dropped the trailer and art for its upcoming comedy “Paint,” and leading man Owen Wilson goes full-on Bob Ross mode in it.

The film stars Wilson as Carl Nagyl, Vermont’s top TV painter who has everything going for him, from a fanbase to a van and even a perm, until a younger artist takes his spotlight. Nagyl is reminiscent of beloved TV icon Bob Ross, who led PBS’ instructional TV program “The Joy of Painting” from 1983 to 1994. He passed away in 1995 at 52 years old.

Wilson leads the film, having been previously featured in “Zoolander,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Bottle Rocket” “Loki” and “The French Dispatch.” The actor also has the upcoming film “Haunted Mansion” on his docket with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto and Winona Ryder.

Joining the Oscar-nominated star, the “Paint” cast includes Michaela Watkins (“Wanderlust,” “Thanks for Sharing”), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“Bridesmaids,” “The Goldbergs”), Ciara Renée (“The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Lusia Strus (“50 First Dates, “Everyday Miracles”), Stephen Root (“Barry,” “Office Space”) and newcomer Lucy Freyer. The film also features Denny Dillon (“Dream On,” “Saturday Night Fever”), Evander Duck Jr. (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Godfather of Harlem”), Will Blagrove (“Inside Amy Schumer,” “American Rust”) and Ryan Czerwonko (“The Endgame,” “Chicago Med”).

Brit McAdams directed and wrote the film. His portfolio also includes “Katt Williams: American Hustle,” “Triviatown,” “Tosh.0” “Atom TV” and “#IMomSoHard.” Peter Brant and Sam Maydew produced the film with associate producer Aana Myers. Wilson, Joel David Moore, Amy Jarvela and Richard J. Bosner executively produced the comedy.

“Paint” premieres April 7. Check out the trailer below.